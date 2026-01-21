Watch Live

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre

  Updated: 20:17
  21 January 2026

West Midlands Police swooped on three men caught red-handed trying to nick underground cables in Birmingham city centre.

Caught in the Act on Great Charles Queensway

The drama unfolded at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 20 January, when sharp-eyed members of the public tipped off firearms officers about a gang fiddling with cables.

Two suspects, aged 48 and 45, were quickly hauled in on suspicion of theft, and officers recovered a van loaded with stolen cables.

Police Dog Helps Nab Third Suspect

The third crook, a 37-year-old believed to be hiding underground, was coaxed out with the help of Police Dog Riot before being arrested for theft.

All three remain in custody as investigations roll on.

Rapid Response Praised by Police Commander

“This was a fantastic response from our firearms, dogs and Birmingham officers, in bringing three suspects into custody quickly,” said Detective Superintendent Dave Sproson.

Stay tuned for updates as West Midlands Police crack down on cable crime in Birmingham.

