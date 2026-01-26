Three protesters face police charges after officers broke up a chant calling for an ‘intifada’ at a central London rally. The arrests sparked a serious investigation into hate speech during the heated demonstration.

The Defendants: Who’s in the Dock?

Abdallah Alanzi, 24 , from Fortunegate Road, Brent

, from Fortunegate Road, Brent Haya Adam, 21 , of Edgware Road, Westminster

, of Edgware Road, Westminster Azza Zaki, 60, also from Edgware Road, Westminster

Serious Charges Under Public Order Act

The trio was charged on Monday, 26 January, with using threatening or abusive words intended to stir up racial hatred – offences under sections 18(1) and 27(3) of the Public Order Act 1986. They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 February.

What Happened at the Protest?

The arrests stem from an incident on the evening of Wednesday, 17 December. Police moved in outside the Ministry of Justice in Petty France, Westminster, after the suspects were linked to slogans shouting for an ‘intifada’. The Met’s Public Order Crime team launched a probe into the chanting heard throughout the protest, with charges reflecting the full extent of the offences.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy arrested the same night will face no further action.