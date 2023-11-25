Three Children in Hospital After Dog Attack in Leeds

Three children were rushed to the hospital following a dog attack on West Grange Road in Belle Isle, Leeds. At around 8am on Friday. West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a German Shepherd-type dog on the loose.

The victims, two girls aged 11 and 15, and a 12-year-old boy, sustained injuries, but none are considered life-threatening, according to West Yorkshire Police. The 11-year-old girl suffered a bite on her forearm, the boy sustained puncture wounds to his leg along with grazes from falling, and the teenager suffered a tooth injury after being pulled over by the dog.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences in connection with the incident. The police spokesperson added that the dog, which had been “acting aggressively towards people,” was later seized at a nearby address.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.