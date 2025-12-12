Watch Live

HORROR CRASH Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys

  • Updated: 17:30
  • , 12 December 2025
Three Dead and One Critically Injured in Horror Head-On Crash with Tractor in Powys

 

Deadly Collision on Welsh Country Road

Three people have tragically died, and another is seriously injured after a head-on smash involving a tractor and two cars in Powys, mid-Wales. The crash happened on the A489 near Snead, just four miles from the English border.

An Audi A4 and a Toyota Yaris collided head-on, with a blue tractor also on the road at the time. Emergency services were at the scene quickly, airlifting the seriously injured passenger to hospital.

Fatalities Confirmed, Families Informed

The driver of the Audi and two passengers in the Toyota Yaris were pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of the Yaris remains in hospital with serious injuries. Authorities have informed the families of the victims and are providing specialist support.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the crash and urgently appeal for any witnesses to the incident. They also seek drivers who might have dashcam footage from the area around 4:50 pm on December 11, 2025.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch,” said the police.

What Happened?

  • The crash took place on a rural stretch of the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham.
  • Vehicles involved: grey Audi A4, red Toyota Yaris, and a blue tractor with a front attachment.
  • Two Yaris occupants and the Audi driver died; one passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital.

The incident has shocked the local community as officers work to piece together the cause.

