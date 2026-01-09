Three Drunk Drivers Banned in Sussex's Festive Crackdown

police/" title="Sussex Police" rel="nofollow">Sussex Police have slammed the brakes on drink and drug drivers this Christmas with 279 arrests during their annual festive campaign. The clampdown, running through December into the New Year, targets deadly collisions on the roads. Now, courts are handing out tough punishments.

Latest Convictions Hit Hard

Jay Hickey, 33 , no fixed address, was stopped in Worthing on 2 December. After refusing a blood test, he copped a 16-month driving ban, a £120 fine, plus court costs and victim surcharge at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 30 December.

, no fixed address, was stopped in Worthing on 2 December. After refusing a blood test, he copped a 16-month driving ban, a £120 fine, plus court costs and victim surcharge at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 30 December. Billie Saunders, 24 , Crawley resident, was caught with a breath alcohol level over twice the legal limit on 6 December. The court hit her with a 17-month driving ban, hefty fines, costs, and a victim surcharge at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 December.

, Crawley resident, was caught with a breath alcohol level over twice the legal limit on 6 December. The court hit her with a 17-month driving ban, hefty fines, costs, and a victim surcharge at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 December. Krystian Nierwinski, 27, no fixed address, was found nearly four times over the limit and driving without licence or insurance in Bognor Regis on 28 December. Crawley Magistrates’ Court banned him for 26 months and slapped on a substantial fine, plus costs and a victim surcharge on 29 December.

Police Warn: One Drink Can Wreck Lives

Sussex Police say drink and drug-driving still fuels serious crashes with heartbreaking results for victims and their families. Officers stress that even a single drink can dull judgement and reaction times behind the wheel.

The force promises to reveal more court results as prosecutions from the Christmas campaign roll in.

Spot a Drunk or Drugged Driver? Act Now!

If you suspect a driver is under the influence, call 999 immediately. You can also report suspicious behaviour anonymously via Crimestoppers. Don’t stay silent—help keep Sussex roads safe this year.