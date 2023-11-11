Three drug dealers – including two brothers have been jailed for a combined 29 years years after a violent attack in Southend

Officers responded to an incident shortly before 4.25am on 11 October 2022 following reports of a disturbance in York Road in the city.

When officers attended, they found a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but, thankfully, has recovered.

A second teenager was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs. He too has, thankfully, recovered.

Detectives and staff from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate then began piecing together the moments which led up to the incident.

They were able to identify that a violent incident had taken place between two groups, one of which was in charge of a large cannabis grow which had been put in place in a property.

In total, that grow included more than 100 plants in the property at various stages of growth.

During the confrontation between the two groups, the two young victims attempted to flee the area. At that stage, three people, brothers Aurel and Xheni Ukcenaj and Elton Vata, who were all part of an organised crime group, got into a Ford Focus car. That car was then used to violently injure both victims.

One of the victims was also stabbed three times by Aurel Ukcenaj whilst lying on the ground. The car then left the area.

Thanks to the quick police work being carried out in the area, investigators were able to identify a number of people involved in organised crime who they believed to be involved and a number of arrests were made in the coming days across south Essex and London.

As a result of the investigation, Aurel Ukcenaj, 32, of Marischal Road, London, SE13, Xheni Ukcenaj, 27, of Chase Side, Enfield were charged with attempted murder and production of cannabis and Elton Vata, 34, of West Road, Westcliff was charged with production of cannabis.

A trial had been due to begin on Tuesday, 7 November, at Basildon Crown Court, but all three men entered pleas which we have jointly accepted with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Both brothers admitted GBH with intent and production of cannabis and Vata admitted production of cannabis.

Today, Friday 10 November, all three men were sentenced.

• Xheni Ukcenaj was sentenced to 15 years in prison He will have to serve ten years before he becomes eligible for release.

• Aurel Ukcenaj was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will serve eight years befor he is eligible for release.

• Elton Vata was handed 26 months in jail and will be deported when his sentence finishes.