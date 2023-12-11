Three Found Guilty in the Torture and Murder of West London Mother Shakira Spencer

In a harrowing case that has shocked the community, three individuals have been convicted for the torture, starvation, and murder of 35-year-old Shakira Spencer from West London. The verdict was delivered following a trial at the Old Bailey, revealing a disturbing saga of cruelty and inhumanity.

Shakira Spencer’s ordeal began on the evening of Monday, 12 September last year, when she was driven back to her flat in Ealing, West London, in the boot of a car by individuals she once considered friends. A public witness reported seeing her fall as she was unable to walk from the car, marking the last time she was seen alive.

Over the ensuing period, Shakira suffered a brutal campaign of torment at the hands of her abusers, identified as Ashana Studholme, Lisa Richardson, and Shaun Pendlebury. Her decomposing body was eventually discovered two weeks later, following reports from neighbors about maggots crawling under her front door.

The Old Bailey jury found the trio guilty of murder and preventing Shakira’s lawful burial. The court heard how Shakira, a young woman with a partner, two children, and a home, fell under the control of Studholme, 38, who befriended her and subjected her to escalating abuse over the year before her death.

Described by the prosecutor as “a pack of feral savages,” the group tormented, tortured, starved, burned, and battered Shakira to death. Shakira was treated as a slave, fed only ketchup sachets, while Studholme took control of her finances.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie of the Metropolitan Police led the homicide investigation, stating that Shakira was vulnerable and seeking companionship, only to be manipulated and coerced over a long period by these individuals.

Shakira’s abuse culminated in Studholme’s flat in Harrow, northwest London, where the trio inflicted fatal beatings. They then transported her in a car boot back to her flat in Ealing, where they left her body to rot, locked in a hall cupboard and later moved to the bottom of a bunk bed.

Detective Chief Inspector Howie described Studholme as a “cruel, manipulative, coercive individual” with a power over people. Shakira’s encounter with Studholme led to her gradual isolation and eventual demise.

A post-mortem examination revealed a multitude of injuries, including burns and skull fractures, indicating prolonged and severe abuse. Shakira, once a healthy and vibrant individual, was unrecognizable by the time of her death.

The sentencing for Studholme, Richardson, and Pendlebury will occur at a later date. The jury, having deliberated for nearly 18 hours, was excused from future jury service due to the harrowing nature of the case.

Ealing Council announced it is conducting a Safeguarding Adult Review into the case. This tragic incident underscores the need for vigilant community awareness and robust support systems for individuals at risk of such heinous crimes.