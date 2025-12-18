Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal Three Arrested After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal

Tragic Discovery in Ealing

A man’s body was found near a canal path in West London, sparking a murder investigation. The grim find happened at an address on Horsenden Lane North, Greenford, Ealing, on Tuesday evening, December 16.

Police Launch Murder Inquiry

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at around 11.15pm following a welfare concern call. They sadly discovered the man was dead. Authorities have not yet revealed the cause of death as a post-mortem is pending.

Three Arrested and in Custody

Two men aged 43 and 36, plus a 39-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder at the property. All remain in police custody as the investigation continues.