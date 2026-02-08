Three people were rushed to the hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle on the M5 this morning.

Single-Vehicle Smash Near Frankley

The crash happened around 9am on the southbound carriageway between junctions three and four near #Frankley. A West Midlands Police car was the only vehicle involved.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson confirmed enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the collision.

Emergency Services Swift to Scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched three ambulances, two paramedic officers, and a specialist trauma team.

They treated three patients on site for injuries believed to be minor.

All three were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for further assessment and care.

M5 Reopens After Incident Cleared

The southbound carriageway between junctions three and four has now been fully reopened, with traffic returning to normal following the early morning disruption.