Watch Live

FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham

  • Updated: 09:50
  • , 6 January 2026
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

 

Three Fire Engines Rush to Scene

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) scrambled three fire engines after reports of a bedroom fire on Castle Road, Chatham on Monday 5th January 20226 around 6.45pm

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and attacked the blaze with hose reel jets, bringing the flames under control swiftly.

Casualties and Support Teams

Three people were treated and handed over to the South East Coast ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service (SECAmb) for medical care.

KFRS Volunteer Response Team also arrived to support residents impacted by the incident.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the bedroom fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

Recommended for you

Uk Anti-monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links
ANDREW NO MATES Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles and Booted from Royal Lodge by Easter 2026
Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
ON GOING STORM Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
PAEDO STING Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
Court Roundup: Speeding, Drink-Driving, Drug Offences See Eight Hit with £3,000 in Fines at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court
LUCK RAN OUT Cop Caught Drink-Driving Behind Wheel in London

Must READ

How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones

More For You

Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
DEEP FREEZE Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
POLICE CONCERNED Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims

More From UK News in Pictures

Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle
Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
HIGH STREET HORROR Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line

More From UKNIP

Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
HOTEL MIGRANT Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
GMC PROBE TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
TRIO JAILED Teen Drug Gangsters Jailed for Brutal Killing of Man in London
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
CPR ATTEMPT Armed Police Descend on Bootle Road Amid CPR Drama
error: Content is protected !!