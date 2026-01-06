Three Fire Engines Rush to Scene

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) scrambled three fire engines after reports of a bedroom fire on Castle Road, Chatham on Monday 5th January 20226 around 6.45pm

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and attacked the blaze with hose reel jets, bringing the flames under control swiftly.

Casualties and Support Teams

Three people were treated and handed over to the South East Coast ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service (SECAmb) for medical care.

KFRS Volunteer Response Team also arrived to support residents impacted by the incident.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the bedroom fire remains unknown as investigations continue.