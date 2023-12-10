“Three Injured in Targeted Stabbing Incident in Liverpool”

A shocking incident unfolded in Liverpool’s Toxteth area, leaving three people seriously injured in what is being described as a targeted attack. The incident occurred at a property on Upper Warwick Street around 1pm on Sunday.

Two men and a woman, all reportedly in their 30s, were the victims of this violent episode. They were urgently transported to the hospital following the attack, as confirmed by Merseyside Police.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer of Merseyside Police addressed the media, stating, “It appears to be a targeted attack, and the suspect is known to the victims. This is a shocking incident that has left three people in hospital, and we are determined to find the person responsible.”

The police are intensifying their efforts to capture the assailant and are appealing to the public for assistance. “We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward to help with our investigation. If you witnessed this incident or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward as a matter of urgency,” Chief Inspector Dyer urged.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers will maintain a visible presence in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and to continue their investigative efforts.

Merseyside Police have requested that anyone with information regarding the incident contact their social media desk via X (formerly Twitter) @MerPolCC, quoting log number 415 of December 10. Additionally, information can be relayed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.