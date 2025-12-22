Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians

Three men have been locked up after a car ploughed onto a pavement in Handsworth, injuring three pedestrians. The violent incident happened last July on Burton Wood Drive in Handsworth Wood, leaving two teenagers and a woman in her 20s hospitalised.

High-Speed Crash Leads to Jail Sentences

West Midlands Police confirmed that Kaiden Lemathy, Ismail Khan, and Mohammed Najeeb were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 15 December following a major investigation. The trio fled the scene after the Nissan Qashqai they were in mounted the pavement at speed.

Police tracked the car after it was found abandoned nearby. Using CCTV and other evidence, they identified Lemathy as the driver. He admitted to grievous bodily harm with intent, three attempts of the same, and dangerous driving. The 18-year-old was handed seven years behind bars and banned from driving for 15 years.

Additional Charges and Sentences

Kaiden Lemathy received an extra two years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a firearm.

Mohammed Najeeb, 19, was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ismail Khan, 21, got four years for the same offence.

Motive Remains a Mystery

Despite pleading guilty, the men refused to say why they targeted the victims. Police suspect the attack was deliberate, but the exact reason remains unclear. Fortunately, the pedestrians’ injuries were not life-threatening, and all are recovering.