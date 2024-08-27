 Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport

Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport

Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport

Three Jailed For Violent Disorder In Southport

Three individuals have been sentenced to a combined total of six years and 10 months in prison for their involvement in violent disorder in Southport. The sentencing took place at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, August 27.

Three men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder charges related to disturbances in Southport. The defendants, Mark Blanchard, 37, Carlos McStravock, 33, and Max Higson, 22, were handed prison terms ranging from two to two and a half years for their involvement in the violence that gripped the community in the aftermath of local murders.

Three Jailed For Violent Disorder In Southport

The sentences are as follows:

  • Mark Blanchard, 37, of Saints Close, Old Swan: 2 years and 6 months
  • Carlos McStravock, 33, of Middle Way, Croxteth: 2 years and 4 months
  • Max Higson, 22, of no fixed abode: 2 years

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White commented on the case, stating, “These men were part of a group who brought violence to the streets of Southport, causing harm and fear in a community that was already in shock following the murders of Alice, Elsie, and Bebe the previous day.”

ACC White emphasized that these latest sentences bring the total number of individuals convicted for their roles in the Merseyside disorder to 33. He noted the ongoing investigation, which involves analyzing extensive footage from incidents in both Southport and Liverpool. Officers have been working long hours to process evidence, with further arrests and charges expected.

ACC White also praised the public’s cooperation in the investigation, encouraging continued support. “We’re continuing to receive information from members of the local community, and please continue to come forward. Together, we can take robust action against those responsible for the senseless violence witnessed in Merseyside,” he said.

The police have acknowledged that public cooperation has played a crucial role in these convictions and are urging the community to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

This sentencing is part of a broader crackdown on violent disorder in the region, with law enforcement committed to restoring peace and safety to the affected areas.

 

