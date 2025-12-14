Watch Live

Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested

  Updated: 10:59
  14 December 2025
Leicestershire Police have launched a major investigation after a deadly single-vehicle smash on the A46 early Saturday morning left three people dead. A 37-year-old woman is now in custody, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Crash Details: Where and When

The tragic collision happened on the southbound A46 between Thrussington and Sileby in the early hours of 13 December. The car involved, a blue BMW 5 Series, veered off the road shortly after midnight.

Police were called at 1.01am by a fourth passenger in the car who survived with minor injuries.

Police Appeal: Seeking Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have been combing the scene for clues overnight and today. The A46 was shut both ways immediately after the crash. While the northbound carriageway has now reopened, the city-bound side remains closed until Sunday to complete forensic examinations.

“This is a tragic incident with three people losing their lives. We know the car was travelling on the A46 from Nottingham,” said DC Madeleine Hayes, SCIU.

“I’d like to speak to anyone driving in the area who might have seen what happened. Please check your dashcam footage between 12.30am and 1.05am.”

How You Can Help

  • Did you witness the crash?
  • Have dashcam footage from the A46 area at the time?

Police urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 35 of 13 December.

