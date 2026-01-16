Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault

Kent Police have arrested three suspects following a shocking attack in Gravesend in the early hours of December 27, 2025. The victim was left with head and facial injuries after being assaulted by a group on New Road near King Street.

Attack Sparks Police Action

The alarm was raised at 3.23am when officers were called to the scene. The injured man was rushed to a local hospital, treated, and later discharged.

CCTV Released as Police Hunt More Suspects

Following extensive enquiries, three local men aged 22, 23, and 25 were arrested and later released on bail.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of two more men they want to trace. They believe these individuals could be crucial to cracking the case.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

If you recognise the men in the images or have any information about the attack, you are urged to come forward.

Contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/220703/25. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use their online form.