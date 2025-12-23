Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses

Thames Valley Police have launched an urgent appeal after an assault near a property on Norcot Road, Reading.

The Incident

At around 7pm on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, three men forced their way into a Norcot Road residence. An argument quickly broke out between two victims—a man and a woman in their thirties—and two of the intruders outside on the pavement.

Fortunately, neither victim was injured.

Suspects on the Loose

All three offenders are described as white men, about 6ft tall, slim build, and in their mid-thirties.

Police Appeal for Dashcam and CCTV Footage

“Our enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances,” said Detective Constable Jessica Durham. “If you were driving nearby or live locally and have dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, please come forward.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “Footage can be uploaded via our dedicated online portal. Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 43250640359.”

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.