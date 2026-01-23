Watch Live

CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham

  01:07
  23 January 2026

West Midlands Police have charged three men over a massive £50,000 metal theft in Birmingham city centre. The gang was caught red-handed trying to nick communication cables under the street.

Public Alerts Police to Cable Theft

Members of the public flagged down firearms officers patrolling nearby at about 7.30pm on Tuesday. The trio—Marian Agarlita, 37, Sorin Condrache, 45, and Aldafin Poenaru, 48—were spotted stealing cables on Great Charles Queensway.

Caught and Charged

  • The men were charged with stealing communication cables worth around £50,000.
  • They were remanded in custody overnight and were due to appear before city magistrates today.
  • The police also recovered a van loaded with stolen cables at the scene.

This quick public tip-off and swift action by armed officers put an end to this costly cable crime, interrupting what could have been a major disruption in the city centre.

