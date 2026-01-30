Watch Live

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station

  • Updated: 13:14
  • , 30 January 2026

Shock and outrage after two elderly men were violently attacked outside Wolverhampton railway station. Following a swift British Transport Police (BTP) probe, three men have now been charged.

Details of the Accused and Charges

  • Zackery Hall, 20, from Dudley: Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), racially aggravated public order offence, plus three further public order offences.
  • Nathan Edwards, 25, from Darlaston: Faces charges including GBH, Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), two public order offences, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.
  • Leon Willetts, 18, from Rowley Regis: Charged with GBH and resisting arrest.

Incident and Legal Proceedings

The assault took place around 1.45pm on Friday 15 August 2025. Officers responded immediately, arresting the trio on the spot. The two victims, men in their 60s and 70s, were treated at hospital and later discharged.

The suspects are currently on bail. They are set to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 March.

Police Statement and Community Impact

“We understand the concern this incident has caused to the victims and their families, as well as the local Sikh community and wider public,” said BTP Superintendent Sue Peters. “A thorough investigation has taken place, and three men have now been charged in connection. It’s vital that the judicial process is allowed to continue without interference. We remain in close contact with the victims and continue to engage with the Sikh community and partner agencies.”

