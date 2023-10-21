Three Men Convicted of Murdering Taylor Cox

Three men have been convicted of the murder of Taylor Cox in Islington after a thorough investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Jaden McGibbon, Robel Michael, and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo were found guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday, 20 October. They have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday, 15 December. Additionally, Dunia Oukili was convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, expressed her sadness over the loss of a young life due to violence on the streets of the capital. She hopes that the convictions and impending loss of freedom for the defendants will serve as a warning to others who believe that conflicts can be resolved through weapons and violence. She also extended her sympathies to Taylor’s family, acknowledging that nothing can bring him back, but hoping that the guilty verdicts bring them some degree of satisfaction.

The incident occurred on 8 June 2021 when the police received reports of a shooting in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Upon arrival, they discovered 19-year-old Taylor from Barnet with gunshot injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he later succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. McGibbon’s girlfriend, Dunia Oukili, helped him evade arrest by booking a hotel room and purchasing a mobile phone for him. However, police later found spent ammunition cartridge cases in Oukili’s handbag, matching the calibre used in the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives meticulously reviewed hours of CCTV footage and identified McGibbon riding a bicycle shortly before the shooting. He had covered his face with a balaclava, attempting to conceal his identity. Despite his attempts to avoid capture, McGibbon was apprehended on 12 June 2021 and charged with murder the following day. Michael and Mangituka-Mpelo were subsequently arrested and charged with murder as well.

Taylor’s father, David Campbell, expressed his gratitude to the police for their efforts in bringing the defendants to justice. However, he emphasised that the guilty verdict does not alleviate the pain of losing his son and the knowledge that they will never see him again.