TERROR PLOT FOILED Three Men Guilty in Manchester Antisemitic Terror Plot

  • Updated: 17:35
  • , 23 December 2025
Plot to Attack Jewish Community in Manchester Foiled

Two brothers and a third man have been convicted after a major counter-terror operation stopped their deadly plans to target the Jewish community in Greater Manchester.

The trio were found guilty at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, 23 December 2025:

  • Walid Saadaoui  Abram – convicted for preparing terrorist acts under the Terrorism Act 2006
  • Amar Hussein  no fixed address – convicted for preparing terrorist acts
  • Bilel Saadaoui  Hindley – convicted for failing to disclose information about terrorism

Undercover Sting Exposes Deadly Plot

 

In late 2023, Walid Saadaoui made contact online with what he thought was a like-minded extremist – but was actually an undercover cop, known as “Farouk.”

Walid introduced Farouk to Amar Hussein. The two men plotted a horrific attack on the Jewish community, planning to smuggle automatic guns into the UK to carry out the strike.

 

They scoped out areas including Salford’s Upper Broughton and even surveilled the Port of Dover, tracking smuggling routes. Walid’s brother, Bilel, stayed silent despite knowing the deadly scheme.

Chiefs Laud Officers’ Brave Work

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, Counter Terrorism Policing North West: “This was one of the most significant terror plot disruptions the UK has seen in years. Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein aimed to unleash a horrific attack driven by hate. Had they succeeded, the consequences would have been devastating – possibly one of the deadliest attacks on UK soil.”

“Bilel Saadaoui wasn’t directly involved but knew enough to act. Silence in the face of terror is unacceptable.”

“Our undercover officer risked his life meeting these extremists and deserves our gratitude for protecting the public.”

“We are working closely with the Jewish community and partners like the Community Security Trust to provide reassurance during these worrying times.”

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson QPM: “I thank Counter Terrorism Policing Northwest and the CPS for their tireless work in bringing these violent men to justice. Their hateful plans targeted innocent lives but were stopped by outstanding police work.”

“The ongoing threat to our Jewish community, both here and abroad, demands vigilance. A terror attack against our Jewish friends and neighbours is an attack on us all.”

“Greater Manchester Police will continue to stand with all communities to keep people safe, no matter their race or religion.”

Sentencing Date Set for February 2026

All three men remain in custody and will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 13 February 2026.

