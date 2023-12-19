SUBSCRIBE
Three men have been charged with offences following a disturbance in Margate
Three men have been charged with offences following a disturbance in Margate

Kent Police was called to the town’s High Street shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday 17 December 2023, following an altercation between a group of people, during which a knife was reportedly seen.

Officers stopped a van nearby and two men were arrested in connection with the incident. A third man was arrested in Margate the following day.

As part of an investigation by East Kent CID:

• Jamie Tusting, 32, of High Level Drive, Sydenham, south London, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

• Jason Tusting, 36, of Roman Road, Ramsgate, has also been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

• Jack Tusting, 27, also of High Level Drive, Sydenham, south London, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon (a crowbar).

The three men are all due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 19 December.

An investigation to identify anyone else involved in the incident is ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which might assist officers should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/222123/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

