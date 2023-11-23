Three men have been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Andrew Rathbone, 25, of St Helens, Michael Brown, 26, of no fixed abode, and Liam Higham, 21, of Kirkby, were all given prison sentences at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, November 21, after pleading guilty to the charges.

The incident took place on March 13, 2022, when two males threatened a woman with a firearm in Kirkby following an argument in a pub the previous day. The victim was approached by the suspects who opened her car door and pointed an imitation firearm at her, making threats.

Following a thorough investigation, Rathbone, Brown, and Higham were arrested and later admitted to conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald emphasised that although the firearm used was an imitation, it still had the potential to cause fear and concern within the community. He reiterated that the use of any weapons for intimidation or harm will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will take decisive action to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

This case is part of the ongoing partnership work between Merseyside Police and other organisations, known as EVOLVE. This initiative aims to eradicate organised crime groups from the region and rebuild communities affected by gang-related activities. EVOLVE employs a three-phase strategy: clearing an area of gang members, holding the location to prevent another group from taking control, and working with residents and partners to create a safer and more prosperous community less susceptible to exploitation by organised crime groups.

EVOLVE projects are currently underway in various areas including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, and Sefton. The partnership includes Merseyside Police, Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, local councils, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, housing associations, health services, schools, colleges, Probation Service, local businesses, community groups, and residents.