Three men in their 20s one dead two fighting for their lives after M4 Horror crash as Police appeal for Dash Cam footage

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M4 in west London.

At 11:39hrs on Sunday, 29 October, officers were called to reports of an overturned car on the eastbound M4 near to the Cranford Park Interchange.

Emergency services attended and four people were found with injuries, all of whom had been travelling in the car, a Mercedes.

A man, thought to be aged in his 20s, died at the scene. He was a passenger in the rear of the car. We are in the process of informing his next of kin.

Two other men, also thought to be aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances. The M4 is currently closed in both directions at the location.

Anyone with dashcam footage and any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2906/29Oct.