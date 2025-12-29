Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend

Three men have been locked up for a combined 10 years after cops uncovered more than a tonne of cannabis during a daring stop in Gravesend.

Police Spot Suspicious Van Filled with Drugs

On 13 November 2024, officers in an unmarked patrol car flagged down a nervous Ford Transit on Wrotham Road. Inside were driver Ramesh Tuladhar and passenger Jack Phillips, who gave shaky stories about their journey.

After searching the van, police found over 500kg of vacuum-sealed cannabis and £2,005 in cash. Tuladhar and Phillips were promptly arrested.

Third Man Caught Following CCTV Hunt

Detectives tracked the van’s earlier route via CCTV, spotting a different man behind the wheel—identified as 59-year-old Sukhwant Goraya. He was arrested later that day driving another vehicle.

More Drugs Found in Linked Properties

Searches of Phillips’ homes in Brixton and Wanstead uncovered an extra 933kg of cannabis plus scales and a drug press.

Tuladhar’s Stoke Newington address also yielded more cannabis.

Tuladhar, 58, and Phillips, 70, pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court to possession with intent to supply. Goraya denied involvement but was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court.

Sentenced to Jail

At Maidstone Crown Court on 23 December, Tuladhar was handed a 2-year sentence, Goraya got 3 years, and Phillips was jailed for 5 years.