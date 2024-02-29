Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets

After a lengthy investigation, three men have been sentenced for the murder of Iron Miah, who was fatally shot on his doorstep in Tower Hamlets on 19 November 2019. The incident left Miah with a catastrophic brain injury, leading to his death two days later in the hospital.

The convicted individuals, Mohamed Moshaer Ali, Antonio Afflick-McLeod, and Aaron Campbell, were found guilty of Miah’s murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 9 January. They appeared for sentencing on Wednesday, 28 February.

Ali, 31, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years. Afflick-McLeod, 32, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilford, received a life sentence with a minimum of 34 years, along with additional penalties for drug offences and firearm possession. Campbell, 32, of Star Road, Fulham, was also sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 31 years.

Detective Chief Inspector David Whellams praised the tireless efforts of his team in securing justice for Miah’s family, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and the safety that comes with the perpetrators behind bars.

The investigation uncovered the deliberate use of disposable phones by the defendants to communicate, despite their attempts to evade detection. Ali’s attempts to mislead authorities and manipulate evidence further complicated the case, leading to three trials.

Prior to his murder, Miah had received unsettling messages on his phone, contributing to his anxiety. On the night of the incident, he had a phone call with Mohammed Ali before encountering individuals in a Honda Civic. Moments later, as Miah returned home, he was fatally shot by a gunman who approached him from behind.

Despite extensive efforts, the firearm and the Volkswagen Polo involved in the incident remain unrecovered. However, crucial evidence such as CCTV footage and phone communications linked the defendants to the crime, ultimately leading to their conviction.

As the community continues to grapple with the tragedy, the sentencing brings a measure of closure to Miah’s loved ones, who have endured the trauma of his untimely death