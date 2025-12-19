Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots

British Transport Police are hunting three robbers who targeted a man on a train from Elmers End to Eden Park on the evening of Friday, 21 November.

Victim Held at Gunpoint on Train

The trio boarded the train at around 7.45pm. Two of them sat close to the victim—one beside him, the others behind. The man sitting next to him demanded his phone and made him sign out of it. After multiple wrong password attempts locked the phone, the thugs forced him to get off the train at the next stop.

Robbers Wait Until Victim Unlocks Phone, Then Flee

The three suspects lingered until the victim managed to log back in. Once outside Eden Park station, the victim dashed into a nearby restaurant to find help, at which point the robbers vanished.

Police Want Your Help

The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of the suspects. They believe these men may hold vital clues to the robbery investigation.

If you recognise them, call BTP now:

Text 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference 673 of 21 November.