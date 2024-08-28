 Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way

Home Breaking Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way

Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way

Three Men Sentenced To Life For Brutal Murder On Wembley Way

Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for the horrific murder of Hamza Iqbal, who was stabbed 23 times in a vicious revenge attack on Wembley Way. The attackers were arrested while hiding out in Woolwich, a court has heard.

Hamza, 25, was with friends on the evening of September 24 last year when they were ambushed by three youths armed with machetes. The attackers, Joshua Oladele, Micah Hines, and Ali Alamiri, all aged 21, were acting on behalf of 28-year-old Dontae Smicle, who had been stabbed 11 days earlier.

The revenge attack took place shortly after Hamza and his friends were spotted by Smicle, who mistakenly believed they were responsible for the earlier assault on him. Smicle called Oladele, who had been working as a drug runner since he was 13, and drove the trio to the scene. The attackers, dressed in hoodies and balaclavas, were seen by a witness hyping each other up before launching their brutal assault.

When the group of friends saw the attackers, they ran. However, Oladele chased down Hamza, stabbing him repeatedly before continuing the attack while Hamza lay defenceless on the ground. Hines then joined in, stabbing Hamza three more times. The other friends were also targeted, with Alamiri slashing one man’s legs, though he managed to escape.

Hamza was rushed to Northwick Park Hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

During the trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the jury heard how the attack was part of an ongoing gang territory dispute. Judge Rosa Dean, Honorary Recorder of Redbridge, described the murder as a “punishment killing” and condemned the trio for their lack of remorse. “None of you during the trial have shown any pity or a word of apology for your actions,” she said during sentencing.

Oladele, Hines, and Alamiri all claimed that they were trying to scare Hamza’s group and had acted under the instruction of Smicle, who they feared. However, the jury convicted all three of murder. Smicle, who is believed to have masterminded the attack, has fled the country and remains at large.

The trio were each sentenced to life in prison. Oladele was given a minimum term of 28 years, Hines a minimum of 25 years, and Alamiri a minimum of 24 years.

Hamza’s grieving family described him as the “joker of the household” and a devoted Arsenal fan. He was one of six children, and his siblings expressed the immense loss they felt, particularly for their mother. “There’s an empty void, an empty seat at the dinner table,” they said in a heartbreaking statement.

The attackers were arrested a few days after the murder. Oladele and Hines were found hiding in Woolwich, while Alamiri was arrested at his home. Despite their claims of being coerced by Smicle, the court found that all three men were ready and willing to carry out the violent attack.

As Hamza’s family continues to mourn his loss, the streets of Wembley and Woolwich are left shaken by the brutal killing.

