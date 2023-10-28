Three men who set fire to an estate agents in Luton, while the occupants of the flat above were home, have been jailed

An investigation by Bedfordshire Police found that Glen Ratcliffe, 36, Darren Smith, 42, and Paul Mitchell, 52, started multiple fires around the building’s front entrance and rear in the early hours of 14 August 2022.

CCTV captured Ratcliffe and Smith smash through the front window of the property and place something on the floor, before a fire began inside.

Mitchell was also caught on CCTV purchasing petrol in a jerry can from a local petrol station prior to the incident. A similar jerry can was discovered at the scene.

Additional footage showed all three individuals together earlier that night.

Four occupants of the flat above the estates agents managed to escape upon realising the building was on fire. A woman was taken to hospital but later released with no serious injuries.

Ratcliffe, of Crescent Road, Luton, Smith, of St Loyes Street, Bedford, and Mitchell, of Library Road, Luton, were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (18 October) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Both Ratcliffe and Smith were sentenced to four years in prison.

Mitchell, who was found guilty of the same offence following a trial at Luton Crown Court in February, and was sentenced to five years.