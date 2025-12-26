Watch Live

Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire

  • Updated: 15:40
  • , 26 December 2025
Three people are missing following a massive fire that tore through a home in Brimscombe Hill, Stroud, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 3am on Friday. One occupant escaped the inferno and was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. But the fate of three others remains unknown.

Rescue Efforts Underway as Firefighters Battle Blaze

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene along with crews from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

“One person, who was able to get out of the property, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated.

“Three other people, who were believed to have been inside the property, have not yet been accounted for and efforts to locate them are ongoing.”

Road Closures and Investigation Continue

  • Brimscombe Hill remains closed as emergency services work at the scene.
  • Locals are urged to avoid the area to aid rescue efforts.
  • An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the deadly fire.

 

