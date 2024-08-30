 Three Motorbikes Stolen in Glen Parva Burglary

Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspects in Leicester Sexual Assault Case

Police Appeal for Witnesses After "Road Rage" Assault Leaves Man in Critical Condition in Bexleyheath

Cleveland Police Make 14 More Arrests in Connection with Middlesbrough Disorder

Merseyside Police Issue CCTV Images in Connection with Disorder Incidents

Three Motorbikes Stolen in Glen Parva Burglary

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election 'registration'UKNIP247
Three Motorbikes Stolen In Glen Parva Burglary

 Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in locating three motorcycles that were stolen during a recent burglary. The stolen vehicles include:

  1. A yellow Suzuki GXR750, registration mark KX54 LDD
  2. A blue Suzuki GXR1000, registration mark KT68 WCP
  3. A black Honda CBR600RR, registration mark FE05 PRX

Detective Constable Meg Sanderson, who is leading the investigation, emphasized the importance of public assistance in recovering the stolen motorcycles. “I am hoping by releasing these photos, with the registration marks, it will give people a clear description of what the bikes look like to assist us in locating them,” said DC Sanderson.

She urged anyone with information to come forward, particularly if they have seen the bikes or know of similar bikes being sold under suspicious circumstances. “If you have seen these bikes or know of similar bikes being sold in suspicious circumstances, please get in touch with us,” she added. “I would ask anyone who may have information about the burglary or the people responsible, and has not yet spoken to police, to please also make contact.”

The police are appealing to the public for any information that could help with their investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 24*480653. Alternatively, information can be provided online at www.leics.police.uk.

Authorities are keen to recover the stolen vehicles and hold those responsible for the burglary accountable. The public’s help is crucial in solving this case and ensuring the motorcycles are returned to their rightful owners.

Top Stories