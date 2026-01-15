Watch Live

TRIO NICKED Three Nabbed After High-Speed Swindon Police Chase

  • Updated: 12:29
  • , 15 January 2026
Three men were slammed in cuffs following a heart-stopping police pursuit in Swindon yesterday afternoon. The drama kicked off around 4pm in Park South when cops spotted a vehicle linked to an earlier row in town.

Chase Madness After Driver Refuses to Stop

Officers ordered the car to pull over, but the driver hit the accelerator and took off. A nail-biting chase unfolded, ending only when police used tactical contact to force the vehicle to a halt.

Knives and Drugs Found Inside

As the car screeched to a stop, all three occupants bolted—but cops were quicker on their feet. Upon a vehicle search, officers uncovered multiple knives and a stash of drugs.

Heavy Charges Hit the Trio

  • A 30-year-old man faces a slew of charges: section 18 grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons in public, failing to stop, dangerous driving, and drug driving.
  • The other two men, aged 34 and 29, were arrested for possession of offensive weapons, failing to stop, and dangerous driving. Who was driving remains unclear.

All three suspects are now behind bars and being questioned as investigations ramp up.

