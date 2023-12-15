Today: December 15, 2023

Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a moped in Canterbury

A suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed
On Monday 4 December 2023, the moped was reported stolen from a storage building in Connors Way. It was alleged that the bike was being ridden around the local area.

Officers investigating the incident were later made aware of an attempt to sell the stolen vehicle after it was spotted being advertised online.

On Tuesday 12 December, police in plain clothes attended Dickens Avenue and located and seized the stolen moped.

Two men, aged 38 and 18, together with a 15-year-old boy were arrested at the scene.

Officers searched a nearby building and discovered class B drugs and various drugs paraphernalia, which were also seized.

The men and teenager have since been released on conditional bail, while enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

