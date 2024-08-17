Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough

Police are investigating a serious incident in the Paston area of Peterborough after three teenagers were hospitalised following a triple stabbing early this morning (17 August).

The violence broke out in Freston just after midnight, prompting an emergency response from local authorities. Police were called at around 12:20 a.m. and discovered an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds.

One of the 17-year-olds has since been discharged from the hospital, but the other two victims remain in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and a thorough investigation is underway. Officers are treating the attack as an isolated incident. In the meantime, there is an increased police presence in the area as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the stabbings.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary via their website, using reference 35/60225/24. For those without internet access, the police can be reached by calling 101.