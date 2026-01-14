Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral

Watch Live

  14 January 2026
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Three Teenagers and Taxi Driver

Three teenagers and a taxi driver died in a horrific head-on collision on Wigan Road, Bolton, at around 12.45am on Sunday. The victims, Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar (18), Farhan Patel (18), and Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali (19), were travelling in a red Seat Leon when it smashed into a Citroën C4 Picasso taxi.

The taxi driver, 54-year-old Masrob Ali from Blackburn, also died at the scene. He was remembered by loved ones as “the gentlest soul”.

 

Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton

Hundreds Turn Out at Funerals to Mourn the Lost Teens

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds gathered at Zakariyya Jaam’e Masjid, Bolton’s central mosque, to pay their respects to the three teenagers. Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar was described as “full of dreams and aspirations” with “a beautiful smile”.

“The loss of Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali is deeply painful,” said a mourner on a fundraiser page. “He will never be forgotten.”

The funeral for Masrob Ali is set for today in Blackburn. His eldest child, Humayra, 29, praised the police for their support, revealing:

“When they knocked on our door and told us what had happened, I was just so confused. Dad was such a safe driver and always told us not to worry about him.”

Ongoing Police Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

Greater Manchester Police confirmed five passengers from both vehicles are still in hospital; some with serious injuries. Detective Inspector Andrew Page said the investigation is in early stages.

“We urge the public to think carefully before sharing footage on social media, as this can deeply impact families involved and may be a criminal offence.”

He added thanks to rapid emergency patrols for attending the scene quickly during this challenging incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicles driving prior to it, or has dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 111 of 11/01/2025. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Families Remembered Loved Ones with Heartfelt Tributes

Masrob Ali, a father-of-four, had been a taxi driver for around a decade. His family expressed relief that he was killed instantly and did not suffer:

“Nobody has a bad word to say about him. He was so kind, the best dad,” said Humayra.

The devastation has left the community and families “absolutely broken” by the tragedy.

