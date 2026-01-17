Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars

Attack at Orton Malborne BMX Track

Josiah Charles, 19, Yasir Mohammed, 20, and a 16-year-old boy targeted a biker at 3pm on 12 May. They punched the victim in the head, demanding he hand over his expensive ride. Thankfully, the victim’s mate managed to escape, film the assault on his phone, and ring the cops.

Thugs Flee Empty-Handed but Caught Fast

The attackers fled without the bike after threatening the second man on his return. The victim was left with severe bruises but no hospital visit. Police used the footage to swiftly identify and arrest Charles and the unnamed teenager the next day. Mohammed was nabbed two weeks later in Peterborough city centre.

Judgment Day at Peterborough Crown Court

All three denied attempted robbery but were found guilty in December. On 12 January, Charles was locked up for three years, and Mohammed got two years and eight months. Both had six-month suspended sentences activated. Mohammed also received a seven-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from Peterborough. Sentencing for the 16-year-old is set for 8 May.