Watch Live

BMX BANDITS Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars

  • Updated: 03:32
  • , 17 January 2026
Three thugs tried to snatch a £2,000 bike at a Peterborough BMX track – and now they’re behind bars

 

Attack at Orton Malborne BMX Track

Josiah Charles, 19, Yasir Mohammed, 20, and a 16-year-old boy targeted a biker at 3pm on 12 May. They punched the victim in the head, demanding he hand over his expensive ride. Thankfully, the victim’s mate managed to escape, film the assault on his phone, and ring the cops.

Thugs Flee Empty-Handed but Caught Fast

The attackers fled without the bike after threatening the second man on his return. The victim was left with severe bruises but no hospital visit. Police used the footage to swiftly identify and arrest Charles and the unnamed teenager the next day. Mohammed was nabbed two weeks later in Peterborough city centre.

Judgment Day at Peterborough Crown Court

All three denied attempted robbery but were found guilty in December. On 12 January, Charles was locked up for three years, and Mohammed got two years and eight months. Both had six-month suspended sentences activated. Mohammed also received a seven-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from Peterborough. Sentencing for the 16-year-old is set for 8 May.

Recommended for you

Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure

Must READ

Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
SHOCKING ATTACK Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea
Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
CAUGHT ON CCTV Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath
Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out
JUSTICE SERVED Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out
Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
MIGRANT CRISIS Somali Migrant Nabbed at German Airport Over UK Rape Charges
Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel
HOTEL SEX ATTACKER Sexual Predator Caught After Targeting Women at St Albans Hotel
Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
SHOTGUN ATTACK Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston
Knife-wielding man who threatened to 'shoot up' café locked up for three years
SHOOT OUT THREAT Knife-wielding man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ café locked up for three years
Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
HORRIFIC ATTACK Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats
Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
NIGHT OF TERROR Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
"BEEN ON THE RUN FOR YEARS" Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton

More For You

Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder

More From UK News in Pictures

Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
FATAL CRASH Man Charged After Fatal Crash That Killed 71-Year-Old in Salisbury
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6

More From UKNIP

Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
error: Content is protected !!