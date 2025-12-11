Watch Live

CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz

  • Updated: 14:25
  • , 11 December 2025
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz

Chaos Clampdown: Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz

In a swift five-day crackdown, authorities slammed closure orders on three disorderly properties in Gravesend and Medway. The move comes after angry locals raised the alarm about ongoing drug use, violent behaviour, and noise disturbances.

Residents Demand Action After Drug and Violence Complaints

Between Thursday 4 December and Tuesday 9 December 2025, officials acted following serious complaints. A house in Wycliffe Row, Gravesend, and a flat in Valley Drive were targeted after reports of drug abuse and violent incidents. Meanwhile, a property in Centenary Gardens, Gillingham, faced closure due to persistent drug taking and aggression linked to its occupants.

Closure Orders Backed by Magistrates’ Courts

The crackdowns were authorised at Margate and Medway Magistrates’ Courts on 4 and 9 December. Entering any of these closed premises without permission can lead to arrest and court proceedings. Gravesham and Medway Councils are now seeking possession of all three properties to end the community misery.

Police Vow to Keep Up Pressure on Anti-social Tenants

Superintendent Matthew Burbeck said: “Every closure order requires officers to work with partner agencies and residents to gather sufficient evidence to place before the court. These properties have been hubs of antisocial and often criminal activity blighting the quality of life of those who live near them.”

“We will continue to work with communities to ensure that the small minority of people who are persistently offensive and violent towards their neighbours receive similar enforcement from the courts.”

