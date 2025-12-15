Watch Live

Three types of holidays to go on in Spain

  • Updated: 14:59
  • , 15 December 2025
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain

Spain is always going to be a place a lot of people want to go to when going away on holiday. It’s no surprise, really, when you consider the country offers so much. You can go on a beach holiday in the Canary Islands, you can go on a city break to Barcelona, or if you are into your fitness, you can go on a hiking holiday in Spain, amongst many other things.

As a country, there are a few things you are mostly going to enjoy on your breakaway to Spain. The weather will hopefully be favourable, the food is going to be delicious, and you’ll get to see many wonderful landscapes, as well as meet the friendly locals. Spain is also a very safe country!

Whether you want to try a Canary Island walking holiday, you are considering booking a cruise to Spain, or want to enjoy a few days exploring the city, we know you will have a great time. Below, we have put together our guide on three types of holidays to go on in Spain.

Hiking trip in Mallorca

A hiking trip in Mallorca offers some of the most spectacular scenery in the Mediterranean. While the island is often associated with golden beaches and turquoise coves, its rugged interior is a paradise for walkers. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a complete beginner, there are trails for everyone as well as different types of hiking experiences on the camino. Plus, you can go on a hiking trip with your family to spend some quality time together or as a couple.

City break in Barcelona 

When it comes to Spain, one of the most popular places to visit is Barcelona. Barcelona is a vibrant, sun-soaked city that effortlessly blends culture, architecture, food, and beach life. Whenever we visit, it doesn’t feel like a beach break destination, yet it has some lovely beaches to relax on after a day’s shopping. Whether you’re drawn to its iconic Gaudí landmarks, its buzzing tapas bars, or its lovely Mediterranean coastline, Barcelona offers the perfect mix for an unforgettable city break – if you get the chance, try and book a boat trip, it’s a lot of fun.

Beach break in the Canary Islands 

You can’t go wrong with a beach break, especially in the Canary Islands. You can expect crystal clear waters, golden sandy beaches, and plenty of places to enjoy a cocktail (or two). Plus, the food is delicious, and if you enjoy being in the water, there are so many different types of water activities that you can get involved in – try and go snorkelling if you get the chance, or hire a kayak to go along the water and see your destination from a different perspective. Depending on where you are visiting, they may have a kayaking tour that you can book onto.

Have you been to Spain before on a holiday, and what type of holiday did you go on? If you had to choose between a city break, a beach break, or a hiking trip, which one would you prefer? Is there anything you would like to share that will benefit our readers? Let us know in the comment box below. We look forward to hearing from you.

Recommended for you

Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
SAD FIND Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby

Must READ

Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
POLICE PROBE Dead Body Found in Elephant and Castle Horror

More For You

Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
MURDER PROBE Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station

More From UK News in Pictures

Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
KNIFE ATTACK Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk
Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road Boxhill
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub
BONDI BEACH TERROR SUSPECTED PICTURED Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16
NO RESPECT Islamist Chants Rock Birmingham Hours After Australia Terror Attack
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
PICTURED Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER ATTACK Masked Islamists Storm Hanukkah Concert in Amsterdam

More From UKNIP

Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
BEACH HORROR ATTACK Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
DRUNK DRIVER Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack
TIME TO WAKE UP UK Police Boost Synagogue Patrols After Deadly Bondi Beach Terror Attack