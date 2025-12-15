Spain is always going to be a place a lot of people want to go to when going away on holiday. It’s no surprise, really, when you consider the country offers so much. You can go on a beach holiday in the Canary Islands, you can go on a city break to Barcelona, or if you are into your fitness, you can go on a hiking holiday in Spain, amongst many other things.

As a country, there are a few things you are mostly going to enjoy on your breakaway to Spain. The weather will hopefully be favourable, the food is going to be delicious, and you’ll get to see many wonderful landscapes, as well as meet the friendly locals. Spain is also a very safe country!

Whether you want to try a Canary Island walking holiday, you are considering booking a cruise to Spain, or want to enjoy a few days exploring the city, we know you will have a great time. Below, we have put together our guide on three types of holidays to go on in Spain.

Hiking trip in Mallorca

A hiking trip in Mallorca offers some of the most spectacular scenery in the Mediterranean. While the island is often associated with golden beaches and turquoise coves, its rugged interior is a paradise for walkers. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a complete beginner, there are trails for everyone as well as different types of hiking experiences on the camino. Plus, you can go on a hiking trip with your family to spend some quality time together or as a couple.

City break in Barcelona

When it comes to Spain, one of the most popular places to visit is Barcelona. Barcelona is a vibrant, sun-soaked city that effortlessly blends culture, architecture, food, and beach life. Whenever we visit, it doesn’t feel like a beach break destination, yet it has some lovely beaches to relax on after a day’s shopping. Whether you’re drawn to its iconic Gaudí landmarks, its buzzing tapas bars, or its lovely Mediterranean coastline, Barcelona offers the perfect mix for an unforgettable city break – if you get the chance, try and book a boat trip, it’s a lot of fun.

Beach break in the Canary Islands

You can’t go wrong with a beach break, especially in the Canary Islands. You can expect crystal clear waters, golden sandy beaches, and plenty of places to enjoy a cocktail (or two). Plus, the food is delicious, and if you enjoy being in the water, there are so many different types of water activities that you can get involved in – try and go snorkelling if you get the chance, or hire a kayak to go along the water and see your destination from a different perspective. Depending on where you are visiting, they may have a kayaking tour that you can book onto.

Have you been to Spain before on a holiday, and what type of holiday did you go on? If you had to choose between a city break, a beach break, or a hiking trip, which one would you prefer? Is there anything you would like to share that will benefit our readers? Let us know in the comment box below. We look forward to hearing from you.