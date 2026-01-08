Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound

Expect massive delays on the A2 Watling Street heading east in Kent after a crash involving three vehicles. The chaos stretches from the B255 Bean Lane (Bean Interchange) all the way to the A2260 Southfleet Road near Swanscombe.

Tailbacks Snarl Traffic to M25 Junction 2

Commuters face long queues with the road partially blocked. Congestion now extends right up to the M25 Junction 2 (Darenth Interchange), causing frustration for drivers trying to get through the area.

Accident Scene Partially Cleared, Delays Continue

Though traffic sensors indicate vehicles can now pass the crash site after a full block earlier, long delays remain. Authorities are on site, managing the situation as traffic builds.