A 23-year-old man has been jailed after a violent outburst in an Ipswich café left two customers bleeding from broken glass wounds.

Zaker Fadool’s Court Drama

Zaker Fadool appeared at Ipswich crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court in October for smashing a pendant light in a Norwich Road Portuguese café. After being refused service for appearing drunk, he lost his temper, punched the light fixture, and shattered it. The flying glass cut two patrons, resulting in assault charges alongside criminal damage.

Jail Time After Defying Court Orders

The judge deferred Fadool’s sentence in October, urging him to find accommodation and cooperate with probation services and Turning Point. But when he returned on January 8, the court heard he had failed on all counts—no accommodation, no contact with Turning Point, and missed probation appointments.

Recorder Emma Nash said: “I gave you a chance to turn your life around in October. But it seems you’ve done very little, if anything, to improve your situation. This court would rather you were in accommodation and working with probation to address your difficulties. I told you what would happen if you didn’t comply. Now, you face the consequences.”

Fadool, currently homeless, has been jailed for 13 weeks. He had previously admitted to criminal damage, two assault offences from June last year, and breaching a community order.