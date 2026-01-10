Watch Live

Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers

  • Updated: 14:37
  • , 10 January 2026
A 23-year-old man has been jailed after a violent outburst in an Ipswich café left two customers bleeding from broken glass wounds.

Zaker Fadool’s Court Drama

Zaker Fadool appeared at Ipswich crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court in October for smashing a pendant light in a Norwich Road Portuguese café. After being refused service for appearing drunk, he lost his temper, punched the light fixture, and shattered it. The flying glass cut two patrons, resulting in assault charges alongside criminal damage.

Jail Time After Defying Court Orders

The judge deferred Fadool’s sentence in October, urging him to find accommodation and cooperate with probation services and Turning Point. But when he returned on January 8, the court heard he had failed on all counts—no accommodation, no contact with Turning Point, and missed probation appointments.

Recorder Emma Nash said: “I gave you a chance to turn your life around in October. But it seems you’ve done very little, if anything, to improve your situation. This court would rather you were in accommodation and working with probation to address your difficulties. I told you what would happen if you didn’t comply. Now, you face the consequences.”

Fadool, currently homeless, has been jailed for 13 weeks. He had previously admitted to criminal damage, two assault offences from June last year, and breaching a community order.

More From UKNIP

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
