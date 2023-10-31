Title: Traffic Chaos in Canterbury as HGV Gets Stuck in Residential Area

Chaos ensued in Canterbury today as an articulated lorry became lodged in the narrow streets of the Wincheap back streets, causing traffic disruption and drawing the attention of local residents and authorities.

The incident occurred on St. Mildred’s Place, a residential area not intended for heavy vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported that the large lorry attempted to navigate through the tight streets, leading to its predicament.

Local authorities were quick to respond, with police officers arriving at the scene to manage the situation and direct traffic. The stranded lorry obstructed the road, preventing other vehicles from passing through.

What added to the frustration of residents and onlookers was the presence of clear signage indicating that the area was closed, with diversion signs posted to guide drivers away from the narrow streets. It remains unclear why the driver of the articulated lorry attempted to traverse the route despite the clear warnings.

Local residents took to social media platforms to share their astonishment at the incident. Many expressed their frustration at the inconvenience caused by the blocked road and questioned the driver’s decision to enter the area.

One local resident commented, “It’s unbelievable that someone would try to take such a large vehicle through these streets when there are signs everywhere saying it’s closed. This has caused a lot of disruption for all of us who live here.”

Another resident, added, “I can’t believe the audacity of some drivers. It’s a nightmare for us who live here, and it’s entirely avoidable.”