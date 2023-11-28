Tommy Robinson Charged After Antisemitism March Incident in London

Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League, has been charged following his attendance at a rally against antisemitism in central London.

The Arrest and Charges

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the demonstration began. Organizers of the march, which saw an estimated turnout of 100,000 people, had previously requested that Robinson not attend the event. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Robinson had been charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 direction, which excludes a person from an area.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Robinson, aged 40 and from Bedfordshire, has been granted bail and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 22. The rally, marked as the first of its kind since the Israel-Gaza conflict, aimed to raise awareness and protest against antisemitism.

Tensions at the Rally

The incident involving Robinson led to heightened tensions at the march. The rally was part of a broader movement to address and combat rising antisemitic sentiments and actions. Robinson’s presence and subsequent arrest added a layer of controversy to the event, which sought to promote unity against hate and discrimination.

In response to the situation, the Metropolitan Police issued a statement emphasizing the importance of complying with legal directives during such public demonstrations. The upcoming court appearance will further address the specific charges against Robinson.