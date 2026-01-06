Police have closed the top end of the street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">high street in Cranbrook from the Co-Op upwards. The closure has been in effect since 7.30pm.

Serious Collision Brings Chaos

The road closure comes after a serious collision on Tuesday evening, 6th January 2026. Authorities have blocked access while investigations and emergency response are ongoing.

Official Updates Pending

We have contacted Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance for more details. Updates will follow as we receive them.