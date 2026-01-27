Watch Live

Private Jet Tragedy Rocks Texas Legal Elite

Tara Arnold, 46, a top commercial lawyer and the wife of powerful Texas personal injury attorney Kurt Arnold, was among six victims who died in a devastating private jet crash. The Bombardier Challenger 650 went down during takeoff from Bangor International Airport, Maine, in a snowy winter storm as the group embarked on a girls’ trip to Paris.

Arnold, a seasoned lawyer at the Houston-based firm Arnold & Itkin LLP, known for representing undocumented migrants and aviation accident cases, boarded the plane with several close friends. Among the dead was event planner Shawna Collins and the jet’s Houston-area pilot, Jacob Hosmer, 47. Witnesses described the plane lifting off before crashing and flipping over at around 175mph.

Who Were the Victims?

  • Tara Arnold: Commercial lawyer with decades of experience, married to Kurt Arnold. The couple lived in an $11 million Houston mansion with their two children, Jaxon and Isla.
  • Shawna Collins: Event planner, excited about the business trip to Europe, according to her daughter.
  • Jacob Hosmer: Pilot for Arnold & Itkin LLP since May 2025, described by friends as a “great pilot, loving husband, and phenomenal father.”

Authorities confirmed all six on board perished. Early FAA reports mistakenly said eight were onboard, with one crew member surviving.

Crash Details & Weather Chaos

The crash happened at approximately 7:45pm Sunday amid a fierce winter storm dubbed Fern, causing poor visibility with heavy snow and ice. The plane veered right during takeoff, flipped, and burst into flames. Dramatic footage shows twisted wreckage upside down on the runway with black smoke pouring out.

FAA and NTSB have launched a formal investigation. The storm forced nearly 11,000 flight cancellations nationwide, with 24 states declaring emergencies. Temperatures hovered just above freezing with 6-8 inches of snow blanketing the airport.

Remembering Tara Arnold

Tara earned her law degree magna cum laude from Tulane University. Inspired by her mother, a personal injury lawyer, Tara dedicated her career to protecting victims, especially those hurt in offshore oil accidents. She was described by friends and colleagues as a bold leader with a heart of service.

“This is just a tragedy. Tara was phenomenal, a leader with a heart of service,” said Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones, a close family friend.

The Arnolds were prominent philanthropists, donating over $40 million to the University of Texas athletics programs.

Audio from the plane’s final radio transmission included the eerie phrase, “let there be light,” moments before the disaster – a chilling mystery yet to be explained.

