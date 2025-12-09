Superfan Norman Barker, known affectionately as ‘Headphones Norm’, tragically passed away after falling ill during Charlton Athletic’s match against Portsmouth at The Valley on Saturday, December 6.

Match Halted as Fans Rally to Help

The game was stopped in the 12th minute as fellow fans, first responders, and club staff rushed to assist Norman. Despite efforts, he later died in hospital, leaving the Charlton community in shock.

Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute

“The Charlton Athletic community was Norman’s second family,” his loved ones said. “He was thrilled to have won the 2024/2025 Colin Cameron Supporter of the Year award, proudly bringing his trophy to our most recent family party.” “He was quite clearly a cherished Charlton fan, a friend to many and very obviously well loved.” “Norman died doing what he loved so dearly.”

Iconic Addick and True Club Legend

Norman was a fixture at Charlton games for over 40 years, known for his headphones, signature ‘Davy Crockett’ hat emblazoned with the club emblem, and vests covered in football badges.

Manager Nathan Jones remembered him fondly: “I had the pleasure of meeting Norman in the summer when I presented him with the Colin Cameron Supporter of the Year award. He epitomised the club – he was Charlton through and through.”

Jones also praised the swift response from staff and fans: “The way the club came together when a member of the Charlton family was suffering on Saturday was something we can all be proud of.

“As a club, we’ll honour Norman in the right way tomorrow evening and in the days ahead.”