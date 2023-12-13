Tower Hamlets Tragedy: Young Girl in Critical Condition After Fall

In a distressing incident in Tower Hamlets, a 14-year-old girl is currently fighting for her life after a fall from a height. Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service (LAS), and London’s Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene following the report of the accident.

The incident occurred at The Quarterdeck, Tower Hamlets, E14, at around 5 pm on Tuesday, 11 December. Police and paramedics were dispatched swiftly, with the first responder arriving within just two minutes of the call.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Officers were called to reports that a 14-year-old girl had fallen from height. The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition. Her family has been informed and are being supported during this incredibly difficult time.”

Investigations into the circumstances of the fall are ongoing. The area around The Quarterdeck was cordoned off as emergency services attended to the situation.

LAS provided further details on their response: “We sent various resources, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched. Our first medic arrived in approximately two minutes. The child was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The community has been left shaken by this tragic event, and thoughts are with the young girl and her family as they navigate this critical time.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant information are encouraged to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5018/11DEC. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be provided through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at Crimestoppers-uk.org.