Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for life after a tractor flipped on a farm near the B6310 in Burnopfield, County Durham. A 13-year-old lad is also seriously injured and being treated in hospital.

Emergency services raced to the scene just after 8:20pm on 21 December. Both boys were rushed to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, where they remain in critical care.

Police Car Sabotaged at Crash Scene

In a bizarre twist, officers attending the tractor crash were hit with a frustrating setback. All four tyres of a police car parked nearby were slashed, sidelining the vehicle and its crew for the night.

Inspector Mick Todd slammed the “shocking and unacceptable” vandalism. He said it stretched already limited police resources during one of the busiest times of the year.

“These officers were first on the scene and gave lifesaving first aid to the teenagers,” said Inspector Todd. “Despite the trauma, their professionalism shone through. The criminal damage delayed our investigation.”

Durham Police Launch Investigation, Call for Witnesses

Authorities are probing both the tractor crash and the police car vandalism. They urge anyone who saw the accident or suspicious activity in Burnopfield on 21 December to come forward immediately.

Email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

Call 101 quoting incident number 401 of December 21

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Emergency Crews Swarm the Scene

The North East Ambulance Service deployed a heavyweight response, including three double-crewed ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team vehicle, a clinical team leader, and a specialist paramedic.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious and life-threatening injuries.”

This tragic accident has rocked the local community. Police and medics continue their urgent enquiries as the boys and their families face this heartbreaking ordeal.