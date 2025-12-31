Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement

Tractor Swerves Onto Pavement to Avoid Car

A tractor hauling a manure trailer mounted the pavement and struck two women in Helmsley, Yorkshire, on Wednesday around 12:30pm. The driver reportedly swerved to dodge a car that suddenly stopped on Bridge Street.

A local witness said, “Bridge Street is still closed. A helicopter came earlier to take a woman to hospital.” One of the women was even trapped beneath the tractor.

Serious Injuries as Woman Airlifted

Police believe the tractor braked hard to avoid the car, causing its manure-filled trailer to jump the pavement and hit the pedestrians. Emergency services rushed to the scene, airlifting the most critically injured woman to hospital.

Police Investigate Helmsley Horror

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment. Bridge Street remains closed while investigators piece together what happened.