Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement

  • Updated: 18:17
  • , 31 December 2025
Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement

Tractor Swerves Onto Pavement to Avoid Car

A tractor hauling a manure trailer mounted the pavement and struck two women in Helmsley, Yorkshire, on Wednesday around 12:30pm. The driver reportedly swerved to dodge a car that suddenly stopped on Bridge Street.

A local witness said, “Bridge Street is still closed. A helicopter came earlier to take a woman to hospital.” One of the women was even trapped beneath the tractor.

Serious Injuries as Woman Airlifted

Police believe the tractor braked hard to avoid the car, causing its manure-filled trailer to jump the pavement and hit the pedestrians. Emergency services rushed to the scene, airlifting the most critically injured woman to hospital.

Police Investigate Helmsley Horror

North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment. Bridge Street remains closed while investigators piece together what happened.

“We think a car had pulled up suddenly, which caused a big tractor with a trailer to brake, so it didn’t hit the car. I was told it ended up on the footpath.” – Local Witness

 

Recommended for you

Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
CROWBAR RAMPAGE Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
Six Hurt in Shocking Metal Bar Attack at Newton-Le-Willows Hospital
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Six Hurt in Shocking Metal Bar Attack at Newton-Le-Willows Hospital
Two men charged following burglary in Swindon
IN COURT Swindon Man Charged with Shocking Child Sexual Abuse
Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
KNOCK OUT Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Must READ

Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
MAJOR THACHET BLAZE Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help
URGENT APPEAL New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help
Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find

BREAKING

EOD CALLED Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find
Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
FATAL BLAZE Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash
Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
OCEANS ELEVEN Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
SAFETY WARNING Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Premises in Faversham – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Manchester Crash
FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE 16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Manchester Crash
78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Asda Car Park Crash
TRACIC MOMENT 78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Asda Car Park Crash
Londoners Furious as Primrose Hill—Top NYE Fireworks Spot—Shut Tight
KHAN SLAMMED Londoners Furious as Primrose Hill—Top NYE Fireworks Spot—Shut Tight

More For You

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
NO INJURIES Kitchen Blaze Sparks Major Fire Response in Canterbury
New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
SEASON OF TERROR New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
BRING HER HOME Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
LIFE CHANGING Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault

More From UK News in Pictures

New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres
MORE POWERS New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres
Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal Collision in Brixton
DOUBLE STABBING PROBE Two Stabbed in Lambeth Attacks – Police Hunt Gang
Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost
FLEET BOOST More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MURDER CHARGE Polish National Stefania Glowka Charged and Remanded
Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
BRING THEM HOME Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
Diehard Man United Fan's Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
A GAMBLE Diehard Man United Fan’s Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
Tragedy at Gidea Park: Person Dies on Railway Tracks
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy at Gidea Park: Person Dies on Railway Tracks
Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace
MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace
CRACK DOWN DWP Cracks Down on Benefits: Bank Accounts of Four Benefit Claimants Under Scrutiny
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
UPDATE Tragic Gloucester House Fire Claims Lives of Two Children and Woman
DRONE BE HAVING Burglary Suspect Caught After Dramatic Woodland Chase in Edenbridge
Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
TUNNEL CHAOS Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
SEX ATTACKER MANHUNT Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
Parts of UK Braced for Snow as Temperatures Could Drop to -4°C Next Week
ARTCTIC BLAST Met Office Warns London of Snow as Arctic Blast Sends Temps Plummeting to -10C

More From UKNIP

Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
STRIPPED BARE Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
DELAYS CONTINUE Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold

BREAKING

Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
TYRE BLOW OUT Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
error: Content is protected !!