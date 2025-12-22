A 37-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her Gillingham house.

Arrest Made Following Evening Incident

Kent Police responded to a report of sexual touching at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 3 December 2025. The victim said she was touched over her clothing.

Officers arrested Andrei Marcus, from Edinburgh Road, Chatham, the same evening. He is now charged with sexual assault.

Suspect Remanded Until Court Date

Andrei Marcus remains in custody and is set to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 2 January 2026.

Police Urge Victims to Speak Out

“We take all reports of sexual abuse very seriously and will investigate each to the fullest extent,” said Detective Constable Ashleigh Carr. “If you, or someone you know, has been the victim of any incident similar to this case, please do get in touch with us.”

Kent Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.