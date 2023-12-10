Today: December 10, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

by
46 mins ago

Traffic Alert: Collision on the M2 Coastbound Causes Temporary Hold

late night crash closes the m2

An accident on the M2 coastbound has led to a temporary hold of all traffic, causing significant disruptions for commuters and travellers.

Details of the Incident

  • The accident occurred between Junction 5 A249 (Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout) and Junction 6 A251 Ashford Road (Faversham).
  • Emergency services are currently at the scene addressing the situation.

Impact on Traffic

  • All traffic has been temporarily held to ensure safety and to facilitate emergency response efforts.
  • The hold is affecting traffic flow on the M2 coastbound, leading to delays.

Travel Advice

  • Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to seek alternative routes if possible.
  • Drivers already on the route should expect delays and prepare for potential wait times.

Response and Clearance Efforts

  • Authorities are working to clear the incident as quickly and safely as possible.
  • Updates will be provided as the situation develops and when the road is cleared for traffic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts