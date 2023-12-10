Traffic Alert: Collision on the M2 Coastbound Causes Temporary Hold

An accident on the M2 coastbound has led to a temporary hold of all traffic, causing significant disruptions for commuters and travellers.
Details of the Incident
- The accident occurred between Junction 5 A249 (Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout) and Junction 6 A251 Ashford Road (Faversham).
- Emergency services are currently at the scene addressing the situation.
Impact on Traffic
- All traffic has been temporarily held to ensure safety and to facilitate emergency response efforts.
- The hold is affecting traffic flow on the M2 coastbound, leading to delays.
Travel Advice
- Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to seek alternative routes if possible.
- Drivers already on the route should expect delays and prepare for potential wait times.
Response and Clearance Efforts
- Authorities are working to clear the incident as quickly and safely as possible.
- Updates will be provided as the situation develops and when the road is cleared for traffic.