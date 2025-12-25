Watch Live

  • Updated: 09:41
  • , 25 December 2025
Traffic Chaos Hits M25 QE2 Bridge and Across the South East

M25 QE2 Bridge Clockwise: Two Lanes Shut After Vehicle Breaks Down

  • Incident location: M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise, from J31 A1306 (Lakeside/Purfleet) to J1A A206 (Dartford)
  • Cause: Broken-down vehicle
  • Impact: Two lanes closed (lanes one and two of four) but traffic coping well
  • Reported: 9:14 AM

Road Wrecks: Fallen Tree Blocks Hampshire’s Alderholt Road

  • Location: Alderholt Road, Bleak Hill, both directions
  • From Harbridge Drove/Kent Lane (Bleak Hill) to Shepherds Lane (Plumley)
  • Cause: Fallen tree partially blocking road
  • Last update: 8:05 AM

Flood Havoc Shuts Sharpsbridge Lane, East Sussex

  • Sharpsbridge Lane closed both directions between Shortbridge Road (Piltdown) and Mackerels Rocks (Spithurst)
  • Closed since Friday after River Ouse burst its banks causing severe flooding
  • Updated 6:14 AM

London A4 Traffic Lights Failures Add To Morning Mayhem

  • A4 in both directions at A3002 Boston Manor Road affected
  • Traffic lights not working—drivers advised to approach with care
  • Reported at 6:53 AM

Public Transport Alert: Rail Network Shutdowns Over Festive Season

New Year’s Eve Early Shutdown

  • National Rail services in London to close early on 31st December, mostly shutting down from 9 or 10 PM

Boxing Day Rail Blackout

  • National Rail network running minimal services on 26th December
  • Only Chiltern (to Oxford), reduced Merseyrail and Scotrail, Southern to Gatwick and in South London, plus Stansted Express between Tottenham Hale and Airport operating

Christmas Day Shutdown

  • No National Rail services on 25th December across London
  • Including Elizabeth Line, Gatwick Express, London Trams, Southern, Southeastern, Chiltern Railways, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Island Line, Great Western Railway

Port and Ferry Closures in Kent

  • Dover port closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning affecting DFDS Seaways, P&O, and Irish Ferries
  • Boxing Day closure until 7:00 AM on 26th December

 

