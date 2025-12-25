Traffic Chaos Hits M25 QE2 Bridge and Across the South East

M25 QE2 Bridge Clockwise: Two Lanes Shut After Vehicle Breaks Down
- Incident location: M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise, from J31 A1306 (Lakeside/Purfleet) to J1A A206 (Dartford)
- Cause: Broken-down vehicle
- Impact: Two lanes closed (lanes one and two of four) but traffic coping well
- Reported: 9:14 AM
Road Wrecks: Fallen Tree Blocks Hampshire’s Alderholt Road
- Location: Alderholt Road, Bleak Hill, both directions
- From Harbridge Drove/Kent Lane (Bleak Hill) to Shepherds Lane (Plumley)
- Cause: Fallen tree partially blocking road
- Last update: 8:05 AM
Flood Havoc Shuts Sharpsbridge Lane, East Sussex
- Sharpsbridge Lane closed both directions between Shortbridge Road (Piltdown) and Mackerels Rocks (Spithurst)
- Closed since Friday after River Ouse burst its banks causing severe flooding
- Updated 6:14 AM
London A4 Traffic Lights Failures Add To Morning Mayhem
- A4 in both directions at A3002 Boston Manor Road affected
- Traffic lights not working—drivers advised to approach with care
- Reported at 6:53 AM
Public Transport Alert: Rail Network Shutdowns Over Festive Season
New Year’s Eve Early Shutdown
- National Rail services in London to close early on 31st December, mostly shutting down from 9 or 10 PM
Boxing Day Rail Blackout
- National Rail network running minimal services on 26th December
- Only Chiltern (to Oxford), reduced Merseyrail and Scotrail, Southern to Gatwick and in South London, plus Stansted Express between Tottenham Hale and Airport operating
Christmas Day Shutdown
- No National Rail services on 25th December across London
- Including Elizabeth Line, Gatwick Express, London Trams, Southern, Southeastern, Chiltern Railways, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Island Line, Great Western Railway
Port and Ferry Closures in Kent
- Dover port closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day morning affecting DFDS Seaways, P&O, and Irish Ferries
- Boxing Day closure until 7:00 AM on 26th December